Montana Lawmaker Tapped by Guv-Elect ‘Apologizes’ for Calling Harris a ‘Hoe’
SORRY NOT SORRY
A Montana state lawmaker just tapped by Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte for his transition is either clueless or thinks we are. Rep. Kerry White came under fire after the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported on social media postings in which he called Kamala Harris a “hoe,” among other comments insulting Democrats. Now White is apologizing—but, you know, not really. The Great Falls Tribune reports that the Republican claims he thought that the well-known shorthand for whore simply meant someone who is entrenched. “If that offended anybody I am sorry,” White said, using the construction that people generally turn to when they refuse to take any blame for their own actions. White said other comments sent to the Chronicle were Photoshopped—and he announced he is leaving Facebook for... wait for it...Parler.