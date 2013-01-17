Kerry’s Confirmation Scheduled

CHEAT SHEET
“Texts from John Kerry” just doesn’t have the same ring to it. The confirmation hearings for the Massachusetts senator to take over as the next secretary of state will start Jan. 24, a Senate aide said Wednesday. Kerry, the chairman of the Senate’s powerful Foreign Relations Committee, is expected to be confirmed easily. Meanwhile, the Senate foreign-relations panel will announce Thursday that outgoing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will testify Jan. 23 about the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi. Kerry will not preside at Clinton’s hearings.