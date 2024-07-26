Kesha had three words for Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate when she was cornered by a paparazzo for her thoughts: “Fuck that man!’

The 37-year-old singer, who has said she prefers not to label her sexuality, was headed into LAX on Thursday, and when a reporter simply mentioned the name J.D. Vance, Kesha replied, “Boo!”

“Fuck that man! That’s all I have to say,” she continued. “Fuck them all!”

Moments later, the reporter asked Kesha more directly about Vance’s 2021 assertion that the country is run “by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they wanna make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

“It is, bitch, it is,” Kesha said with a smile. “And this is what it looks like, honey.” Before walking away, she said she would “absolutely” be supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for president this fall.

With her comments, Kesha joins public figures like Jennifer Aniston and potential future second lady Gabby Giffords in condemning Vance’s blatantly sexist remarks.