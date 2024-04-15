Kesha Changes ‘Tik Tok’ Lyrics to Say ‘F*CK P DIDDY’ at Coachella

Kesha surprised fans on Sunday afternoon with a guest appearance during Reneé Rapp’s Coachella set, bouncing onto the stage with a bold lyric change directed towards Sean “Diddy” Combs.

As the music to the singer’s 2010 smash hit, “Tik Tok,” filled the air, Kesha proclaimed in the opening lyrics: “Wake up in the morning like fuck P. Diddy,” while throwing her middle finger in the air with Rapp.

The original lyrics, “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy,” were initially changed in Nov. 2023, a day after singer Cassie settled a lawsuit against Combs alleging physical and sexual abuse. At the time, Kesha changed the lyrics to: “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”

Combs has faced more scrutiny with the law since. Most recently, two of his homes were raided by authorities, believed to be in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Now it appears Kesha is taking her lyric change to the next level—instead of removing his name altogether, she is pointing the finger, even posting on X to highlight her move in all-caps.

Combs had denied all wrongdoing.

Kesha is familiar with alleged abuse within the music industry. She sued producer Dr. Luke in 2014 in Los Angeles and New York, alleging that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005.

Dr. Luke—real name Lukasz Gottwald—denied the allegations and filed a countersuit accusing Kesha of defamation. Her case was thrown out in 2016 over statute-of-limitation issues, while his case was settled out of court in 2023.