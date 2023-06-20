CHEAT SHEET
    Kesha Says She ‘Almost Died’ Freezing Her Eggs

    ‘HORRIFYING’

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    A procedure to freeze Kesha’s eggs earlier this year sent the pop star to the hospital for nine days, she revealed in a recent interview with Self. Weeks after the fertility treatment, Kesha felt weak and struggled to walk following a New Year’s Eve performance in the Bahamas. Doctors discovered she was suffering from a rare but serious complication that was exacerbated by her weakened immune system, the magazine reported, and she spent more than a week in a Miami hospital. “I almost died in January,” Kesha shared. “It was horrifying.” The singer-songwriter did not specify many details but confirmed she “finally” feels recovered, although it has taken a couple months. “I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands,” Kesha said. “And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body.”

