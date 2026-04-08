‘Ketamine Queen’ Learns Her Fate for Selling Drugs to Matthew Perry
A notorious drug dealer known as the “ketamine queen,” who sold drugs that killed actor Matthew Perry, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Jasveen Sangha, 42, pleaded guilty last year to five federal counts connected with Perry’s fatal overdose. Prosecutors said that when she learned of the Friends actor’s death, she quickly tried to destroy evidence pointing to her involvement, going as far as to tell her associate, “delete all our messages.” She is one of the people who pleaded guilty in the case, including former doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez. Perry, who played Chandler on the iconic sitcom, had publicly struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for decades before his death at age 54 in 2023. During the sentencing hearing, Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, addressed Sangha directly, telling her, “I feel bad for you Miss Sangha. I don’t hate you. You are a drug dealer.”