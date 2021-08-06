Six Dead After Sightseeing Plane Crashes Into Alaskan Mountains
‘OUR HEARTS ARE SHATTERED’
What was supposed to be the experience of a lifetime turned into a catastrophe Thursday when five tourists and their pilot were killed in a horror crash in a sightseeing plane in Alaska. According to the Associated Press, the plane came down in the area of Misty Fjords National Monument, near the city of Ketchikan. The five tourists were all cruise passengers from a Holland America Line ship that stopped in Ketchikan, where visitors can take flights over glacier valleys and snowy mountain peaks. The cruise line wrote in a statement: “We can confirm that a floatplane carrying five guests from Nieuw Amsterdam was involved...and there are no survivors.” The flight was operated by independent company Southeast Aviation, which said in a statement: “Our hearts are shattered at the loss of six people today. We are thinking of and grieving with the families of the five passengers and our dear friend and pilot aboard the aircraft.” The company said it’s cooperating with authorities.