Keto-Type Diets May Double Risk of Heart Problems: Study

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
The keto diet fad may be harmful for some people’s health. CNN reports that a new study found low-carbohydrate, high-fat regimens are associated with higher levels of LDL—better known as “bad” cholesterol”—and a much higher risk of cardiac issues, including strokes and heart attacks. “Our study rationale came from the fact that we would see patients in our cardiovascular prevention clinic with severe hypercholesterolemia following this diet,” said Iulia Iatan of British Columbia’s Centre for Heart Lung Innovation in Vancouver. Researchers noted that they cannot prove the diet caused the spike, just that there was a correlation.