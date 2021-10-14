Scouting Report: The K-Supreme Plus Smart Brewer is perfect for coffee lovers and newbies alike. Keurig’s BrewID technology is a game-changer for customized coffee at home.

I’m the only person in my household who drinks coffee, so single serve coffee makers are the way to go for me. I've had a few Keurig machines in my life, and I’ve loved them all for different reasons – but their newest model, the K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Brewer – is hands down my absolute favorite. Keurig has pulled out all the stops for this machine, and coffee lovers can rejoice at a Keurig brewer that recognizes the brand and roast of your k-cup, and brews your beans the way the roaster intended. Or if you prefer to customize your cup of joe on your own, you can set the strength, the temperature, and the size of your cup. Oh, and did I mention you can do this all from your phone? In short, it’s simply the best cup of coffee I’ve had out of a Keurig.

I think it’s fair to say that coffee connoisseurs have scoffed at Keurig since their brewers only used to brew coffee one way. Sure, you could change the size of your cup, but I used to avoid making 10-ounce or 12-ounce cups of coffee on their older machines because they tasted watered down. Fortunately, that’s not the case with the K-Supreme Smart brewer, as the strength and temperature changes whether you’re brewing a 12-ounce cup, or a 6-ounce one. Keuirg worked with coffee roasters for years to get the correct strength and temperature for their most popular brands, and as long as you’re brewing a brand compatible with Keurig brewers, like Starbucks, Dunkin or Peet’s, you can have an expertly crafted cup of coffee at home in just minutes — and trust me, it's good. For reference, I was a Starbucks barista for about a year after college, and the Pike Place coffee I brew at home is pretty much identical to the Pike Place I’d get from a Starbucks.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the Keurig app, which really sets this brewer apart from other models. You can connect the app to your individual machine, which allows you to brew and customize your cup from your phone, save your favorite brew settings, and even opt-in to k-cup auto delivery. Since the machine's BrewID can track your pod usage, you can also set it to automatically order more once you’re running low, which is actually a nice feature for anyone who tends to forget things at the grocery store every once in a while (hi, it’s me!). You can also connect your machine to your Alexa, so if reaching for your phone is too much of an effort in the morning (hey, we get it), you can simply say, “Alexa, tell Keurig to brew a 12-ounce cup of coffee” and it’s done. Morning bliss! Plus, there's also a brew over ice option for iced coffee lovers.

I think it’s also important to note that all Keurig-brand pods are fully recyclable as of 2020 – you just need to discard or compost the grounds by removing the foil at the top, then simply recycle the pod itself. It’s clear that Keurig has listened to customer feedback and worked to make their best machine yet, and I'm absolutely thrilled with mine. Happy brewing!

