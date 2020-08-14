Ex-FBI Lawyer Plans to Plead Guilty to Falsifying Doc in Russia Probe

A former FBI lawyer plans to plead guilty to falsifying a key document that was part of the initial investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 election, several news outlets reported on Friday.

Kevin Clinesmith, a 38-year-old lawyer assigned to the FBI probe into foreign election interference, is expected to plead guilty to altering an email from the CIA that investigators used to seek a wiretap on former Donald Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in 2017.

Investigators relied on that document to seek extended court permission for the secret wiretap on Page, who had previously provided information to the U.S. spy agency. According to the Associated Press, Clinesmith, who left the Russia investigation in February 2018, will be charged with one count of making a false statement in D.C. federal court.

As part of their efforts to dissuade prosecutors from charging Mr. Clinesmith, his lawyers argued that his motives were benign, and other evidence indicated that he had not tried to hide the C.I.A. email from his colleagues, the people said.

“Kevin deeply regrets having altered the email,” Justin Shur, his attorney, told the outlet. “It was never his intent to mislead the court or his colleagues, as he believed the information he relayed was accurate, but Kevin understands what he did was wrong and accepts responsibility.”

The anticipated guilty plea is part of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation of the original 2016 probe. The look-back at the previous inquiry has been orchestrated by Attorney General William Barr, with plenty of prodding from President Trump.

But according to the New York Times, while Clinesmith also wrote texts expressing his opposition to the president, the Durham probe was not said to find any evidence of a larger conspiracy against Trump, despite his (many) claims to the contrary.

Attorney General William Barr on Thursday foreshadowed the legal action, stating in a Fox News interview that there would be a development into the investigation.

“It’s not an earth-shattering development, but it is an indication that things are moving along at the proper pace, as dictated by the facts in this investigation,” Barr said on Hannity Thursday night.

Barr has also long portrayed Durham’s investigation as necessary to rectify alleged injustices in the FBI’s probe into the 2016 election. Just weeks after special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his two-year investigation into the 2016 campaign in April 2019—and found significant contact between the Russians and the Trump campaign, as well as ample evidence of obstruction of justice, but did not allege any criminality—Barr appointed Durham to conduct his own investigation.

The charges also comes after a November 2019 report from the Justice Department inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, concluded Clinesmith had altered an email that officials used in the wiretap renewal process. The report also found no evidence that the FBI attempted to place undercover agents and informants inside President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Clinesmith's lawyers are reportedly arguing that the former FBI lawyer's actions were harmless and that other evidence shows he did not deliberately manipulate the CIA email, the Times reported.