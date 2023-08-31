Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife of ‘Relentless Jihad’ in Divorce
‘BASELESS CHARACTER ATTACKS’
Kevin Costner has accused his estranged wife of waging “relentless jihad” in their divorce after she demanded child-support payments be upped to more than $175,000 a month, according to TMZ. The actor came out swinging against Christine Baumgartner’s requested budget, alleging that the 49-year-old hasn’t been forthcoming about how much money she already has and accusing her of “baseless character attacks.” “She has no plans to seek employment or engage in any income-generating activity,” lawyers for Costner say in new court filings, alleging that Baumgartner is simply hoping to rely on child support so she won’t have to work again. A judge has already ordered Costner to fork over $129,000 a month in child support, but the two have a hearing Friday where the final amount is expected to be set. Baumgartner filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage.