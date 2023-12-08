Kevin Costner and Jewel’s Romance Is ‘Definitely a Thing’: TMZ
MOVING ON
Kevin Costner has reportedly entered into a new romance with singer Jewel, according to TMZ. The Yellowstone actor, who finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in September after 18 years of marriage, was apparently photographed cozying up to Jewel on Richard Branson’s Necker Island during a tennis fundraiser for her organization, the Inspiring Children Foundation. “There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up,” a source told TMZ. “You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on.” The outlet said the couple are “definitely a thing” and cited sources saying the relationship is “rather new.”