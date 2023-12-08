CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kevin Costner and Jewel’s Romance Is ‘Definitely a Thing’: TMZ

    MOVING ON

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Kevin Costner arrives on stage at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, March 27, 2022.

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    Kevin Costner has reportedly entered into a new romance with singer Jewel, according to TMZ. The Yellowstone actor, who finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in September after 18 years of marriage, was apparently photographed cozying up to Jewel on Richard Branson’s Necker Island during a tennis fundraiser for her organization, the Inspiring Children Foundation. “There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up,” a source told TMZ. “You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on.” The outlet said the couple are “definitely a thing” and cited sources saying the relationship is “rather new.”

    Read it at TMZ