Kevin Costner Settles His Wildly Expensive, Contentious Divorce
IT’S OVER
After a contentious series of developments that included accusing his estranged wife of a “relentless jihad” in pursuit of lofty child support payments and a fight over their $175 million beachfront home, Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have finally settled their divorce, TMZ reported Tuesday. Baumgartner had unsuccessfully demanded $248,000 a month in child support earlier this month; instead a judge sided with Costner’s offer of $63,000. The judge had also previously indicated that Baumgartner may be on the hook for $1 million plus legal costs if she challenged the couple’s existing prenup. Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, and both parties requested joint custody of their three children. Costner, like fellow luminaries Ariana Grande and Britney Spears, is represented by Hollywood “disso queen” Laura Wasser.