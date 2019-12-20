Kevin Costner to Endorse Pete Buttigieg at Iowa Rally
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner will announce his endorsement of Mayor Pete Buttigieg at an Iowa rally this weekend, CNN reports. “We're excited to have Kevin Costner in Indianola this weekend to help us expand on the broad-based coalition we're building in Iowa to win the caucuses on February 3rd,” Ben Halle, Buttigieg's Iowa communications director, said in a statement Friday. The Field of Dreams and The Bodyguard star will reportedly introduce Buttigieg at the Iowa rally, the 2020 candidate's 20th trip to the state this year. Costner is no stranger to endorsing political candidates, as he endorsed a challenger to unseat Rep. Steve King (R-IA) earlier this year and endorsed former President Barack Obama at a Colorado campaign rally. Actor and musician Donald Glover also endorsed Andrew Yang earlier this week, and will be continuing to work with the Yang campaign as a creative consultant.