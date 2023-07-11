Kevin Costner to Fork Over $129K Per Month in Child Support
PAY UP
Actor Kevin Costner must pay his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner $129,755 per month in child support after a protracted court battle over the desired amount, according to TMZ. Baumgartner previously demanded nearly a quarter of a million dollars a month from Costner to pay for their three kids and claimed the amount was still “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.” The Yellowstone star had offered his soon-to-be ex-wife a little over $50,000 in child support and agreed to pay for all of their expenses, but she called the offer “completely inappropriate.” Costner has shot back at Baumgartner’s own offer, labeling it “highly inflated and unsubstantiated” and accusing her of using the money for plastic surgery. The new court documents say the couple will be splitting the kids’ expenses 50/50. Costner will also be forced to pay Baumgartner $200,000 for legal fees and $100,000 in forensic costs. The child support amount could still change in upcoming hearings.