Kevin Costner’s Ex Says $129K a Month Isn’t Enough Child Support
SEEING GREEN
Kevin Costner is being asked to up his hefty monthly child support bill, according to a new report from TMZ. His ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is apparently asking him to up his $129,000-per-month to just over $175,000. New court docs obtained by TMZ show that Baumgartner wants to ensure their kids can continue living equally lavish lifestyles between the two parents, referencing some private-flown luxury trips they took with Kevin. She said the increased support budget would ensure “that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle.” Baumgartner does specify that even $175,000 won’t be enough “to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.” Baumgartner filed for divorce back in May after being married to Costner for 18 years.