Kevin Costner’s Ex Marries His Former Neighbor After Bitter Split
Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has wed her new partner, financier Josh Connor. The pair married on Saturday in an outdoor wedding at the Santa Ynez Ranch in California in front of around 100 people, including their respective children from previous marriages. They got engaged on January 26. The Yellowstone star and Baumgartner, a handbag designer, married in 2004 and have three children together. They split in May 2023 after Baumgartner cited “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in January 2024. People reported that not only were Connor and Costner longtime friends, but the financier was once a neighbor of the couple. Costner, 70, and Baumgartner, 51, had an acrimonious divorce, with the actor ordered to pay his ex $63,209 in monthly child support in September, 2023. Costner reportedly believed Baumgartner and Connor, 51, were more than friends, according to US Weekly. During a child support hearing in August 2003, Baumgartner’s lawyer stated that she and Connor were friends and “nothing more than that.” They were first spotted together in July 2023 during a vacation in Hawaii, with their relationship confirmed in January 2024. Baumgartner has been working with non-profit organization OmniPeace Foundation, who use music education and emotional healing to empower children in underserved communities. Costner has reportedly been linked to actress and filmmaker Kelly Noonan Gores, 46.