Kevin Costner’s Wife Demands Whopping Child Support Sum Amid Nasty Divorce
HOW MUCH?!
Actor Kevin Costner’s estranged wife is demanding he pay her nearly a quarter of a million dollars a month in child support amid their intensifying divorce, according to court documents. Christine Baumgartner wants “$248,000 total for all three children,” which she claims “is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.” The Yellowstone star’s wife also asks that Costner cover 100 percent of private-school tuition, extracurricular expenses, and health care of their teenage kids. Costner has already shelled out over $1 million since Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1 and previously attempted to force his wife to vacate their home, citing their prenup—but she still hasn’t left. Earlier court documents reveal Costner agreed to fork over $38,000 a month in child support, cover 100 percent of child-related costs, contribute $30,000 per month toward a rental home, and advance $10,000 for moving costs. Costner and Baumgartner’s reps did not respond to requests for comment from People.