Kevin Costner’s Wife Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage: TMZ
IT’S A WRAP
Actor Kevin Costner’s wife Christine filed for divorce on Monday citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to TMZ. The couple had been married for 18 years and have three children together. It’s unclear what led to the split. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a rep for the Dances with Wolves star said. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.” TMZ’s report added that the pair are seeking joint custody of their kids and that Christine is not asking for spousal support with the couple having agreed to terms in a prenup.