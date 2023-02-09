CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Nets Agree to Trade Durant to Suns in Blockbuster Deal
‘GLAD HE GOT OUT’
Read it at New York Times
The Phoenix Suns have acquired 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets after agreeing a blockbuster deal, according to reports. In exchange for KD, the Nets will receive Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, and four first-round draft picks from the Suns. The Suns will also get T.J. Warren in the deal. Durant, who has averaged almost 30 points per game this season, is leaving the Nets just days after his controversial former teammate Kyrie Irving left Brooklyn for the Dallas Mavericks. After hearing news that Durant’s departure, Irving on Wednesday night said: “I just am glad he got out of there.”