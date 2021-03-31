Kevin Durant Says ‘My Bad’ After Michael Rapaport Leaks His Homophobic Messages
THAT’S IT?
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant issued a tepid apology late Tuesday after actor Michael Rapaport posted a series of homophobic, expletive-filled messages from him dating back to last year. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote alongside a series of screenshots of messages purportedly from Durant. “The (snake emoji) himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP,” the sports podcaster said. The messages, which date back to last December, reportedly came after Rapaport called Durant “super sensitive” during a post-game interview. The leaked messages show Durant responding with a torrent of insults, calling Rapaport a “pussy” and “pale pasty cum guzzling bitch,” among other things. “All u do is cock suck other men for attention,” another message read. Durant seemed to confirm that he’d sent the messages, tweeting late Tuesday: “Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed... My bad mike, damn!!”