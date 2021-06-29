CHEAT SHEET
K-Fed Backs Ex-Wife Britney in Conservatorship Battle: ‘He Wishes Her the Best’
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has spoken out for the first time on the pop star’s fight to end her 13-year conservatorship. Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, released a statement saying that Federline is focused on his two sons that he shares with Spears, Sean and Jayden. “The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy,” Kaplan said. “And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised.” Kaplan said that Federline supports the conservatorship ending if it’s best for Spears. The statement came a week after Spears gave chilling testimony about the impact of the conservatorship on her mental and physical wellbeing.