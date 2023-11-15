Kevin Hart Becomes Youngest Mark Twain Prize Honoree
‘SURREAL’
Next year, Kevin Hart will become the youngest recipient of comedy’s highest honor, the Mark Twain Prize, on March 24. “To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal,” Hart said in a statement, per NPR. “Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life... I can’t wait to celebrate!” Hart routinely fills stadiums, and he’s filmed eight stand-up specials so far, including this year’s Kevin Hart: Reality Check. Five years ago, the comedian faced backlash when his Oscars hosting announcement resurfaced past homophobic tweets and stand-up jokes. Hart initially refused to apologize, dubiously claiming he’d already done so, but as controversy intensified, he issued a mea culpa alongside his resignation, saying, in part, “I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart.” Past Mark Twain Prize recipients include Richard Pryor, Tina Fey, and Jon Stewart.