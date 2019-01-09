Kevin Hart Confirms He’s Not Hosting Oscars: ‘I'm Over It’
Comedian Kevin Hart spent nearly 10 minutes on Wednesday morning attempting to dodge questions from Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan about the homophobic tweets and jokes that led him to lose his job as host of the 2019 Oscars. A defensive Hart repeated again and again that he was “over it” and “done” apologizing to the LGBTQ community, explaining, “I’m a good person, I love to love, if you don't see that then it's a problem with you.” Despite Ellen DeGeneres’ personal appeal to the Academy to give Hart another chance at hosting next month’s show, he told Strahan, “No, I’m not hosting the Oscars this year.” Hart, who is promoting a new film, is scheduled to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night where he will no doubt be asked about these issues once again.