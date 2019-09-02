Kevin Hart Could Require Back Surgery After Malibu Horror Crash, But Docs Are Optimistic

Comedian Kevin Hart is being assessed to see if he will require back surgery following his dramatic crash in the Malibu hills in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hart, miraculously, walked away from the crash, and was able to go back home before checking himself into an L.A.-area hospital, where he is now under observation.

The other two passengers in the car appear to have also had lucky escapes, despite being trapped in the vehicle for some time: Hart’s friend Jared Black (who was driving) and personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman are both expected to make full recoveries.

Hart could, however, need surgery for major back injuries he suffered in the crash, which saw his vintage Plymouth Barracuda veer off a Mulholland Highway canyon, crashing to the ground ten feet below.

Pictures showed the roof of the car completely sheared off.

Doctors are optimistic that Hart will make a full recovery as he has not suffered “a spinal cord injury,” The Blast reports, adding that he is “able to walk and move his extremities.”

Hart was a passenger in the vintage muscle car, which he bought in July to mark his 40th birthday, when it went off the road and rolled down an embankment.

California Highway Patrol officers said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision, which happened at around around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The car was turning when the driver “immediately lost control of the vehicle, and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment,” TMZ said, quoting cops.

Just hours before the crash, Hart had posted a video on Instagram of himself sitting in the car.