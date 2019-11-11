‘THANK GOD’
Kevin Hart Makes First Major Public Appearance Since Car Crash
Comedian Kevin Hart has made his first major public appearance since a near-fatal car crash left him badly injured two months ago. Hart returned to the stage at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday evening, and received a standing ovation as he accepted the trophy for Comedy Act of 2019. In an emotional comeback speech, Hart thanked God and his family. “First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don’t have to be here,” he said. “Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. I want to thank my wife and my kids. They really stepped up for me.” Hart fractured his spine and has been in rehab since the September crash. Doctors believe that Hart’s recovery could take as much as a year.