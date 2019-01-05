Kevin Hart Responds to CNN’s Don Lemon Over LGBT Remarks

Comedian Kevin Hart, who lost his Oscars-hosting gig after past homophobic comments resurfaced, suggested on social media Saturday that people weren’t giving him a chance to learn from his past. “When did we get to the point where we forgot that we all learn, then we all have the ability to grow and with that growth comes a wealth of knowledge. You can’t change without a understanding of what GROWTH means,” Hart posted on Instagram. The post comes in the wake of CNN host Don Lemon’s impassioned plea for Hart to “hear people out” in the LGBT community. “This is something that’s important to me,” Lemon said Friday night. “It’s important to me, it’s important to the LGBT community, and it’s important to the black community, and I am a proud member of both, so I feel obligated to speak out on this issue.”
