Kevin Hart Trashes His Wax Figure: ‘This Is an Attack’

A person has died after a gondola at a Swiss ski resort tumbled hundreds of feet down a steep mountainside when it detached from its cable due to strong winds. The incident occurred early Wednesday at the Engelberg-Titlis Ski Resort in central Engelberg, Switzerland. Local reports said that the person who died was the lone passenger of the gondola. A witness attributed the crash to weather conditions in the area. “There was a strong wind. Then there was a jerk, and the cable moved. Finally, the cabin crashed,” they told reporters. Winds in the area reached 50 mph during the incident. In bystander-captured clips, a helicopter can be seen bringing emergency responders to the scene. “They tried to resuscitate them for around 30 minutes,” the witness said, explaining they saw emergency responders attempt to revive the gondola’s passenger.
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- 1Ski Resort Gondola Tumbles Down Mountain in Deadly HorrorBLOWN AWAYWinds were up to 50 miles per hour in the region when the crash occurred.
- 2Hacked Crosswalk Blurts Out Wild Anti-Trump MessagesCROSSTALK“Did that say [expletive] Trump?” one pedestrian can be heard asking in a clip.
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- 3Kevin Hart Trashes His Wax Figure: ‘This Is an Attack’MELT IT DOWN!“This is Devin Hart,” one celebrity commented.
- 4New Podcast Reveals All the Royals’ Biggest SecretsHEAR YE, HEAR YEThe Daily Beast’s podcast family is growing—by covering the world’s most fascinating and dysfunctional family.
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- 5Hollywood Star in His Underwear Causes Hotel Lobby CommotionUNDRESSED AND UNBOTHEREDShia LaBeouf, 39, was seen shirtless and in black boxer briefs.
- 6Intruder Busted After Climbing Into Viral Hippo’s EnclosureWILD MOVEA man has been arrested after climbing into the enclosure of viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng.
- 7Student Missing After Night Out at World-Famous NightclubMYSTERYJames Paul Gracey, 20, was last seen inside the nightclub at around 3 a.m.
- 8‘Today’ Host Files for Divorce From HusbandNEW LEAFThe NBC weather expert made her split official.
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- 9Firefighters Rush to Kid Rock’s Bar After Flames SpottedTO THE RESCUEA blaze broke out in the ceiling of the VIP room.
- 10Restaurant Staff Struggle to Restrain Crazed Dancing Robot A MIND OF ITS OWNA California hot-pot chain’s robo-entertainer went haywire after a human accidentally triggered its high-energy setting.
Crosswalk audio signals in a major U.S. city were hacked over the weekend, leaving pedestrians stunned by a string of expletive-laden anti-Trump messages blaring from the devices. The signals, designed to help visually impaired people navigate intersections safely, were hijacked on East Colfax Avenue in Denver—a main arterial road running through the heart of the city. Videos circulating on social media captured the robotic voices declaring: “The walk signal is on, [expletive] Trump. The walk signal is on, Trump murders children.” “Did that say [expletive] Trump?” one pedestrian can be heard asking in the background of a separate video. “That was sick.” Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Communications Director Nancy Kuhn confirmed two crosswalks were targeted. The signals are activated by push-buttons at intersections and are a federally mandated accessibility feature at crosswalks nationwide. The city has not identified a suspect or explained how the devices were accessed.
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Kevin Hart Trashes His Wax Figure: ‘This Is an Attack’
Kevin Hart isn’t holding back about the newest wax figure molded in his image. The 47-year-old comedian posted on Instagram this week after spotting the statue at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which shows a wax figure distantly resembling him in a black T-shirt and pants, a leather jacket, and a long gold chain. “WTTTTFFFFF …. What did I do to these people…. This is an attack…. Who in the f--k is this?????? … I demand a redo damn it!!!!!!!" Hart wrote. The video has racked up more than 13 million views and nearly 30,000 comments, with fans joking about the statue’s resemblance—or lack thereof. “This is the worst one I’ve ever seen of anyone,” British actress Jameela Jamil wrote. Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart’s wife, commented: “ikyfl lmao.” Singer Marques Houston added, “This is Devin Hart.” But some defended the waxwork. “It’s PERFECT, Don’t change a thing,” Dwayne Johnson commented.
Generations of intrigue, unbelievable family feuds, jaw-dropping scandals, crazy traditions—and, of course, corgis. The British royals have it all, and now you can too with The Royalist podcast.
The Beast’s royal correspondent Tom Sykes draws on decades of fearless reporting to crack open the closed world of the House of Windsor, exposing the rivalries, paranoia, power-plays and media manipulations that define the modern royals. With unparalleled insider sourcing and sharp analysis, Sykes examines how personality, privilege, and fear drive the monarchy’s decisions—and what it all means for the future.
If it’s happening behind palace gates, he’s going to be talking about it. Join Tom in the throne room to find out how the secret world of the royals really operates. Subscribe for new episodes every Tuesday on YouTube and next day on all podcast platforms.
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Shia LaBeouf sparked a scene at a Rome hotel this week when he appeared in the lobby wearing only his underwear. In video footage, the 39-year-old actor was seen appearing shirtless and in black boxer briefs while asking strangers for a light for his cigarette. In a short video, the actor, frustrated, is heard saying, “Come on bro, give me a f***ing match. You got a match?” Guests and hotel staff watched as he wandered the lobby, cigarette unlit, drawing a mix of confusion and concern. The incident comes amid ongoing legal troubles for the actor. LaBeouf was arrested twice in February following a Mardi Gras brawl in New Orleans’ French Quarter, facing misdemeanor battery charges. A judge later set his bond at $100,000 after allegations of homophobic slurs, though a separate misdemeanor simple battery charge carried a $5,000 bond. LaBeouf’s appearance in Rome came as he was recently granted permission to travel to Italy for his father’s baptism while out on bail.
A man has been arrested after climbing into the enclosure of viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng. The incident happened Tuesday evening at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo when a keeper briefly stepped way, zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy said. Security footage circulating online shows the man—wearing a beanie, sunglasses, and a tank top—approaching Moo Deng and her mother while holding a tablet, apparently filming. He stayed inside for about a minute before staff intervened and called police. The suspect, who did not attempt to flee, has been charged with trespassing and released on bail. Officials said the animals were unharmed, though slightly startled, and will be monitored. Narongwit said the zoo plans to take the strongest possible legal measures against the man, who has not been publicly identified by police. Moo Deng rose to global fame after viral social media posts in 2024, drawing large crowds eager to see the young hippo in person.
A University of Alabama student has been reported missing after a night out at a popular Barcelona nightclub, according to his family. James Paul “Jimmy” Gracey, 20, disappeared after visiting Shôko Barcelona with friends on Tuesday while on a spring break trip to Spain, his mother said in a Facebook post. “My son is a University of Alabama student who is visiting friends in Barcelona who are studying abroad… The police have his phone but he didn’t make it back to the air bnb. Has anyone seen him?” his mother, Therese Gracey, asked the “Students in Barcelona 2026” Facebook group. She said her son was last seen by a friend inside the club at about 3 a.m. after the friend left and he chose to stay. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and a gold chain with a rhinestone cross. His mother said Spanish police recovered his phone but did not disclose details, citing privacy laws. “His phone was stolen and the police just happened to pick the guy who stole it up and found Jimmy’s phone when they searched the guy,” she wrote.
The Today Show’s weather correspondent, Dylan Dreyer, has sealed the deal on splitting from her husband. Dreyer, 44, filed for divorce from her husband, Today cameraman Brian Fichera, on March 10, Us Weekly reported on Tuesday. The meteorologist had announced their separation in July in an Instagram post. She wrote that she and Fichera, 39, would “co-parent” amicably amid the split. “For many years I have shared my family with you all—the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," she said. “For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.” Us Weekly reported that Dreyer and Fichera’s three sons—Calvin, 9, Oliver, 6, and Russell, 4—have moved to Long Island after the split. An insider told the outlet that “the kids are happy” in their new home, and “have a great new routine.” “The split was painful, and Dylan struggled with the idea of starting over and having this new life after being married for so many years,” the source said. “But with time, she kind of put that aside and focused on the kids.” The Daily Beast reached out to Dreyer’s team and Fichera for comment.
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Getting a good night’s sleep beside your partner is an unappreciated luxury, because waking up rested together is the best way to start the day. CPAP is helping couples on that journey by offering a discount on the At Home Sleep Test for Sleep Awareness Month. The goal is to help couples discover how to make bedtime more enjoyable for each other.
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Firefighters rushed to Kid Rock’s Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse on Lower Broadway in Nashville on Tuesday morning after flames were spotted in the ductwork of the five-story live music bar. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department responded to an 11:15 a.m. call and used a ladder to access the top of the bar, where they worked to extinguish the blaze. Images published on X by a reporter with local news outlet WKRN News 2 showed visible damage inside the building. Officials told the outlet the fire broke out in the ceiling of the VIP room on the mezzanine near a front window. They said the fire likely started after a heating element got caught on a piece of insulation. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. The bar, owned by MAGA diehard Kid Rock, made headlines in May 2025 when it reportedly closed its kitchen to avoid ICE raids. The 55-year-old musician—whose real name is Bob Ritchie—said at the time on social media that he was not involved in the venue’s day-to-day operations.
A dancing robot lost the plot after a staff member hit the wrong button, prompting it to wreck the restaurant. A video circulating on social media shows three employees at a Haidilao hot-pot restaurant in Cupertino, California, desperately trying to restrain a wildly flailing machine while fumbling with a remote control. The robot’s arms swung with enough force to rattle the dining room, though the chaos was mercifully brief. Someone had “pressed the ‘crazy dance’ in a tight space,” an employee explained, calling it straightforward human error. Despite the clash of dinnerware audible on the video, damage was limited to “a few spilled sauces.” The remote-controlled robot is normally programmed to dance, say hello, make a heart shape, offer a high-five, or shake hands. It does not serve food. All is now back to normal, staff said. The robot is standing sentry near the front door. Haidilao’s corporate offices have yet to issue a statement. As China’s largest hot-pot chain, the company operates dozens of restaurants from Indonesia to Canada, including two in the Bay Area.