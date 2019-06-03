WH Economic Adviser Says Trump Tariffs Have Nothing to Do With His Departure

Kevin Hassett told CNBC Squawk Box that the Trump administration’s tariffs on China and Mexico have nothing to do with his departure as the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Trump, who is on a three-day state visit to the U.K. and Europe, announced in a tweet early Monday that his key economics adviser would be leaving at the end of the month, adding that he had “done such a great job for me and the administration” and “his very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S.” Hassett, who has held the job since early 2017, said Monday morning that he had been thinking about moving on. “This is something that’s been in the works for a little while,” Hassett told CNBC. “If you look at the history of the CEA, it’s very normal for the chair to move on after two years.”