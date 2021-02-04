Kevin McCarthy Claims QAnon Ignorance After Denouncing It Last Year
‘Q-ON’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) claimed on Wednesday that he did not know what QAnon was, let alone how to pronounce it. But in an interview with Fox News last August he specifically said there is “no place for QAnon in the Republican Party” when discussing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s run for Congress.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday after a closed-door House Republican conference meeting, McCarthy defended Rep. Greene (R-GA), telling them, “I think it would be helpful if you could hear exactly what she told all of us. Denouncing Q-on, I don't know if I say it right, I don't even know what it is—any from the shootings, she said she knew nothing about lasers, all of the different things that have been brought up about her.”
Six months earlier, however, McCarthy answered a question from Fox News’ Shannon Bream about Greene’s pro-QAnon rhetoric by saying, “Let me be very clear. There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party. I do not support it and the candidate you talked about has denounced it.” He had no issue pronouncing the name of the outlandish conspiracy-spreading cult at that time.