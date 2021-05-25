Kevin McCarthy Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tweets Comparing Mask, Vaccine Rules to the Holocaust
‘MARJORIE IS WRONG’
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy came out and condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her escalating series of antisemitic comments, including a Tuesday morning tweet in which she compared colleges’ new COVID-19 vaccination rules to the Holocaust. “It appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth. Show your VAX papers or no in person class for you,” Greene tweeted. “This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star. This is disgusting!” The House minority leader later came forward with a statement that reads, “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.”
However, McCarthy’s statement then went on to slam the Democratic Party and blame its leadership for the rise in reports of hate crimes. “At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”