Kevin McCarthy could serve as Donald Trump’s chief of staff if he wins the 2024 election, according to a report from Axios.

The former House speaker, who lost his gavel after his party voted to remove him in October 2023 and then subsequently resigned from his congressional seat that December, could make his way into a potential Trump White House, sources close to Trump told Axios.

Susie Wiles, Trump’s campaign manager, has also thrown her hat in the ring but has yet to truly press for it, according to Axios’ sources.

Trump reportedly wants his administration to be loyal after he felt burned by his last administration, which was plagued by constant leaks, resignations, and a vice president who refused to Trump’s call to refuse to certify the 2020 election results.

Axios’ sources add that staffing is peripheral for Trump and that campaigning is his main focus right now, but the fight between GOP leadership to get their guys in key administration positions is still raging.

Former VP hopefuls and Sens. Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton (R-AR), and Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), are also reportedly in the running for secretary of state, although Cotton would reportedly rather be secretary of defense.

Burgum is also eyeing secretary of energy as a backup, according to Axios.

Stephen Miller, who served as an adviser to Trump in his last administration, is also expected to make a return if Trump wins.

Scott Bessent, founder of Key Square Group, which received $2 billion from the right’s bogeyman, George Soros, has been teased by J.D. Vance as a possible treasury secretary. Trump apparently wanted JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, but Dimon was ill-received on Truth Social. Trump subsequently changed his tune on Dimon.

“I don’t know who said it, or where it came from, perhaps the Radical Left, but I never discussed, or thought of, Jamie Dimon or Larry Fink for Secretary of the Treasury,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Linda McMahon, one of Trump’s WWE buddies and former Small Business Administration head, could also come in as commerce secretary, according to Axios.