Kevin McCarthy Denies Democratic Intelligence Committee Appointments
BLOCKED
Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is rejecting the committee appointments of two high-profile Democrats—an apparent retaliation for their participation in several efforts to investigate former President Donald Trump. “I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening. “I am committed to returning the Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people.” Schiff was a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, while Swalwell, in his former position on the Intelligence Committee, played a key role in investigating alleged links between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.