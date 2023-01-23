Kevin McCarthy Gushed He’ll ‘Never Leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene: Report
‘ALWAYS TAKE CARE OF HER’
After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) helped Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) secure the House speakership, McCarthy lavished praise on the conspiracy theorist and spoke of his deep affection for her, according to a report. “I will never leave that woman,” McCarthy said of Greene, an unnamed friend of his told The New York Times. “I will always take care of her,” he reportedly added. In an article examining how the unlikely allies’ connection was forged, Speaker McCarthy also said on the record: “If you’re going to be in a fight, you want Marjorie in your foxhole. When she picks a fight, she’s going to fight until the fight’s over. She reminds me of my friends from high school, that we’re going to stick together all the way through.” The Times also reports that McCarthy instructed his general counsel to lobby Twitter executives to reinstate Greene’s account following her ban for violating the site’s COVID misinformation policy, and that he’s considering appointing her to a new Oversight select subcommittee to investigate the coronavirus, though a source told the paper that the decision has yet to be finalized.