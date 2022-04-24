Kevin McCarthy Makes His First Comments Since Leaked Trump Audio
SOME ‘LEADER’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made his first public comments on Saturday since The New York Times released audio of him calling for Donald Trump to resign after the Jan. 6 attack, vaguely referencing media attacks in a speech to the California Republican Party. “As we go out to earn this majority, they’re going to attack you, they’re going to attack me. They’re going to attack President Trump,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “They’re not just going to use the Democrats; they’re going to use the media as well. We have to be united, and we have to be prepared for it.” McCarthy has so far refused to comment on the leaked audio, which was released after he initially blasted the claim as false. Trump has said their relationship was not affected by the leaked claim, though he said he was not happy about them. A California Republican told the Times the episode could spell the end of McCarthy’s quest for the speakership. “MAGA-land is enraged... They’re going to play nice through the election, but Kevin McCarthy is not going to be the speaker of the House if the Republicans win back the House,” they said.