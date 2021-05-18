Kevin McCarthy Offers Long List of Bullshit Excuses to Reject Bipartisan Capitol Riot Commission
NAKED SELF-INTEREST
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has—as expected—come out against a bipartisan deal struck last week for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, offering a long list of dubious excuses as to why he doesn’t want lawmakers to investigate the insurrection in support of his ally Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scheduled a vote later this week on a deal struck with Rep. John Katko (R-NY) that would set up bipartisan commission to probe the Capitol riot. In a Tuesday statement, McCarthy announced that he won’t support the legislation because he feels he’s been the victim of “political misdirection” from Pelosi in talks over the commission, and because the scope of the investigation won’t include unrelated incidents of alleged political violence, including those against Republicans. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said last week that her Republican colleagues are trying to block the commission because they fear it could expose that they helped to provoke the attack, or contributed to it in other ways.