McCarthy Predicts Nancy Mace’s Downfall After She Voted Him Out
‘LIVING RENT FREE’
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday ripped into the Republicans who banded together to oust him from his position as House Speaker last month, prophesying that at least one of them could be nearing the end of their political career. Speaking to CNN, McCarthy said that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), one of the eight Republicans who pushed him out, hadn’t “earned the right to get re-elected.” McCarthy, who said he was surprised Mace joined forces with the conference “disruptors,” continued, “If you’ve watched her, just her philosophy, and the flip-flopping, I don’t believe she wins re-election.” Mace responded sharply to CNN that McCarthy “lied all the time” before his expulsion. Retweeting the video of McCarthy’s interview hours later, she added, “I see I’m still living rent free in the former Speaker’s head. Suffice to say, I don’t really care what he has to say about me. We’ve all moved on, and he should too.” After McCarthy unloaded on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the leader of the effort against him, in the same interview, the Florida Republican told CNN simply: “Thoughts and prayers to the former speaker as he works through his grief.”