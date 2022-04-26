McCarthy Said Gaetz Was ‘Putting People in Jeopardy’ With Post-Jan. 6 Rhetoric
‘THIS COUNTRY IS TOO CRAZY’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) vented his anger about his colleagues’ inflammatory comments surrounding the Capitol insurrection on a number of GOP leadership calls in the days immediately following it, saying that they couldn’t “put up with that type of shit.” (Spoiler: They did, in fact, end up putting up with that type of shit.) In a series of audio clips obtained by The New York Times and published Tuesday, McCarthy expressed concerns that, in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack, party members like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) were making potential targets of fellow lawmakers who disagreed on the outcome of the presidential election. “He’s putting people in jeopardy,” McCarthy said on one call, referring to Gaetz. In a Jan. 10 call, along with other leaders like Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), McCarthy criticized colleagues like Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) for their comments surrounding the election, saying that they had to “start paying attention to what they say.” He elaborated: “The country is too crazy. I do not want to look back and think we caused something or we missed something and someone got hurt. I don’t want to play politics with any of that.”