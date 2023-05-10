CHEAT SHEET
    Kevin McCarthy Says He Won’t Support George Santos’ Re-Election

    SINKING

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

    Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is finally running out of patience with GOP representative George Santos — and hes bailing on the suspected fraudsters reelection bid. “Santos has a lot going on,” McCarthy told CNN’s Manu Raju as they walked through the Capitol. “I think he has other things to focus on in his life other than running for re-election.” It’s a pivot for McCarthy, who at first let Santos off the hook when it was revealed he won his Long Island congressional district by lying about his credentials, personal history and even his religion. But federal prosecutors’ indictment of Santos on 13 counts that include money laundering and wire fraud might just be the final straw. McCarthy has also said he would call for Santos’ resignation if the House Ethics Committee finds he broke the law.

    Read it at CNN