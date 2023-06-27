McCarthy: ‘I Don’t Know’ if Trump Is the Best Candidate to Win Back the White House
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday said he believes Donald Trump could beat President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, but admitted he was unsure whether the former president was the GOP’s “strongest” candidate. In an appearance on CNBC, McCarthy said, “Can he win that election? Yeah, he can. The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? I don’t know that answer.” He continued throwing out questions: “But can somebody, can anybody beat Biden? Yeah, anybody can beat Biden. Can Biden beat other people? Yes, Biden can beat them. It’s on any given day.” The House speaker’s remarks drew outrage among those aligned with Trump, currently the frontrunner in the crowded Republican primary field. “I’ve been fielding calls on this since it happened,” one ally told CNN. “People are not happy. What was he thinking?” McCarthy, who has not yet given his primary endorsement, added on CNBC that he believes Trump’s “policies are better, straightforward than Biden’s policies.”