Kevin McCarthy Says Matt Gaetz ‘Belongs in Jail’
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that he believes his chief House rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), is a decidedly unserious member of Congress who belongs in jail. Asked his thoughts on Florida House Republicans, McCarthy told Politico: “You have a cross-section. You have Gaetz, who belongs in jail, and you have serious members.” Gaetz, in response, said “Tough words from a guy who sucker punches people in the back. The only assault I committed was against Kevin’s fragile ego.” Gaetz earlier this year led the charge to oust McCarthy from the speakership and two weeks ago sought to make him the subject of an Ethics Committee investigation after McCarthy allegedly shoved Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN).