Kevin McCarthy: Trump Knew He Was Responsible for Jan. 6
POINTING FINGERS
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) seemed to truly have had enough of Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 attack, telling Republican House leaders how he told the former president he bore responsibility for the insurrection—and that Trump copped to it himself. “I’ve been very clear with the president. He bears responsibility for his actions and words. No ifs, ands, or buts,” McCarthy said in a new tape released by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns. He said he asked Trump if he knew that, and Trump agreed. “He said he does have some responsibility for what happened.” That was just a preface to McCarthy’s true feelings toward Trump in the immediate aftermath, according to another tape. “I’ve had it with this guy,” he said. “What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that, and nobody should defend that.” Despite McCarthy’s comments, it doesn’t seem to have affected his relationship with Trump—The Washington Post reported Friday that Trump was not angry about the new tapes, expressing his gratitude that he was still in control of the party.