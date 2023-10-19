McCarthy Says ‘Whole Country’ Would Yell at Gaetz After Reports of Screaming Match
BAWLIN’ OUT
With the Republican House Conference seemingly spiraling out amid a continued inability to pick the next speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed that things became a little tense behind closed doors on Thursday. Earlier in the day, an Axios journalist had reported that the California Republican had “screamed” at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during a four-hour caucus meeting, telling him sharply to “sit down when he went to the mics.” Speaking to reporters, McCarthy acknowledged that he’d reprimanded his younger colleague. “I was at the mic, I was speaking and Matt Gaetz tried to interrupt,” the former House speaker said. “I told him to sit down.” He added: “I think the entire conference screamed at him. Listen, the whole country, I think would scream at Matt Gaetz right now.” McCarthy went on to charge Gaetz, “the crazy eight,” and “every single Democrat” for the House’s current state of paralysis. Meanwhile, Gaetz downplayed the confrontation, according to The Hill. “He gets his Irish up sometimes,” the Floridian said of McCarthy.