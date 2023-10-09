CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kevin McCarthy Signals He’s Open to Returning to Speakership
WHO KNOWS
Read it at The Washington Post
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) isn’t opposed to coming back to the leadership job eight of his GOP colleagues (and hundreds of Democrats) kicked him out of last week. McCarthy told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that he’d be open to being Speaker of the House again, days after he declared he wouldn’t actually run for the job. “Whatever the conference wants, I will do,” McCarthy told Hewitt. When asked if he would put himself forward for the job to break any deadlock, he punted it to his colleagues. “Look, the conference has to make that decision,” he said. Two House Republicans, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), have announced runs for Speaker in recent days.