Kevin McCarthy Stands by MTG After House Freedom Caucus Expulsion
FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Tuesday he doesn’t agree with the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus’ decisionn earlier this month to boot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–GA). “I don’t know why they would do something like that from any perspective,” McCarthy told The Daily Beast. “But I’ll tell you this, Marjorie Taylor Greene is a very good member, works hard, represents her district night and day, and she’s always here fighting for the process of what we’re doing.” The Daily Beast previously reported that Greene was expelled for disparaging other members, including a spat with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) during which she called Boebert a “little bitch.” “I think it’s a loss for the Freedom Caucus,” McCarthy said.