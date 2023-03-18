Kevin McCarthy Threatens to Investigate the Manhattan DA Probing Trump
LOYAL TO THE END
Just hours after former President Donald Trump declared he thinks he’ll be indicted and arrested on Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) issued the threat of a congressional investigation into the Manhattan DA handling the case. McCarthy, who largely owes his position as House Speaker to Trump’s support, tweeted that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a “radical” who “pursues political vengeance against President Trump.” As such, McCarthy wrote, “I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.” Democrats quickly criticized the tweet as political vengeance, with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) saying McCarthy’s proposed “investigation” is merely a ploy to “shield Trump from accountability.”