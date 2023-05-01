Kevin McCarthy Undermines Biden With Netanyahu Invitation Threat
DIVIDE AND CONQUER
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy weighed in on the growing split between Joe Biden and Israel’s prime minister on Monday by criticizing the U.S. president for not inviting Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House. When asked about Biden’s delay in inviting Netanyahu, McCarthy suggested he might invite the Israeli leader to address Congress instead. “It’s been too long,” McCarthy told the Israel Hayom newspaper during a trip to the Middle Eastern country. “If [a visit to the White House] doesn’t happen, I’ll invite the prime minister to come meet with the House. He’s a dear friend, as a prime minister of a country that we have our closest ties with.” Biden has not extended an invitation to Netanyahu since his return to power in December in an apparent reproach of Netanyahu’s attempt to take more power over Israel’s Supreme Court. “President Biden hasn’t talked to me about the debt ceiling for the last 80 some days so I think he, the prime minister, might be in good company if [Biden] treats me the same way,” McCarthy added.