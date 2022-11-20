McCarthy Vows to Oust Schiff, Swalwell, Omar From Committees as Speaker

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy again vowed to oust high-profile Democrats Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar from key committees if he becomes speaker. “I’ll keep that promise,” McCarthy told Fox News on Sunday. Schiff, who is the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, accused McCarthy of pandering to the right wing of his party. “I suspect he will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do,” Schiff said on ABC's This Week. “He is a very weak leader of his conference, meaning that he will adhere to the wishes of the lowest common denominator. And if that lowest common denominator wants to remove people from committees, that’s what they’ll do.” McCarthy has said Swalwell should be off the Intelligence Committee because of his ties to a woman who was later unmasked as an alleged Chinese spy, and that Omar should lose her post on the Foreign Affairs Committee because of what he called “her anti-Semitic comments.”
