Kevin McCarthy’s Pick to Replace Him in Congress Faces Suit from GOP Foe

California Assembly member Vince Fong, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s pick to replace him in Congress, is already facing a legal challenge that could end his candidacy before it even gets off the ground. Fong decided to run after he had already filed for reelection to his Assembly seat, potentially putting him in arrears of state law that bars candidates from running for two seats and disallows candidates from withdrawing, Politico reported. David Giglio, the MAGA fringe Republican who initially sought to primary McCarthy, seized on the legal uncertainty and said he would file a legal challenge to Fong appearing on the ballot.