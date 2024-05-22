Politicsvertical orientation badge

Kevin McCarthy’s Protégé Wins Special Election to Replace Him

Vince Fong, a California state legislator hand selected by the former House Speaker, was also endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

California State Assemblyman Vince Fong

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

From Bakersfield to Fresno, the California congressional district former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy used to hold has been waiting for a replacement ever since he abruptly retired late last year.

That wait was finally over Tuesday following a special election in which State assembly member Vincent Fong and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux have been duking it out to replace him for the remainder of his term.

As of Tuesday night, the Associated Press had projected the win for Fong—a protégé of the former speaker who was also endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Both Republicans, the candidates emerged from a special primary election back in March.

Given McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, Fong will have big shoes to fill.

Despite Tuesday’s results, the pair is set to face off again in November’s general election to secure a full term in the seat.

Jake Lahut

Jake Lahut

Politics Reporter

